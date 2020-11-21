Illini arrive in Lincoln ahead of Saturday’s game against Nebraska

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LINCOLN, Neb. (WCIA) — The other Memorial Stadium in the Big Ten West sits eerily empty this season. Nebraska normally packs in its fans into the 85,458 seat venue, with a record 375 straight sell outs, the longest streak in any collegiate sport. It’s a date Husker fans know well, November 3, 1962, and yet here we are in 2020 with no public ticket sales for games this season. What’s normally a sea of red will simply be empty seats on Saturday morning when the Illini face the Huskers.

“It’s not kinda weird, it’s really weird playing a game in like a practice setting,” Illinois sophomore receiver Casey Washington said. “At this point you’re just focusing on the game so much that the stadium’s empty but you got to compete.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story