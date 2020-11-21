Illini arrive in Lincoln ahead of Saturday’s game against Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (WCIA) — The other Memorial Stadium in the Big Ten West sits eerily empty this season. Nebraska normally packs in its fans into the 85,458 seat venue, with a record 375 straight sell outs, the longest streak in any collegiate sport. It’s a date Husker fans know well, November 3, 1962, and yet here we are in 2020 with no public ticket sales for games this season. What’s normally a sea of red will simply be empty seats on Saturday morning when the Illini face the Huskers.

“It’s not kinda weird, it’s really weird playing a game in like a practice setting,” Illinois sophomore receiver Casey Washington said. “At this point you’re just focusing on the game so much that the stadium’s empty but you got to compete.”