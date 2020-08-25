Illini all-time leading scorer has high expectations for upcoming season: “They have everything”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Deon Thomas knows all about Illini basketball history. The program’s all-time leading scorer has seen a lot of Illinois games the past three decades, including two of the best ever, 1989 and 2005. So saying this year’s team has that kind of potential, isn’t something Thomas just throws around lightly.

“They have everything,” Thomas said. “They have size, they have athleticism, they have length. Now with Ayo (Dosunmu) coming back and Trent (Frazier) being around, they have that seasoning, of having veterans in your program, so they’ve really knocked it out of the park in all aspects of the team. Now it’s a matter of coming together and playing together.”

Kofi Cockburn will also return for the Ilini, who have appeared in several preseason rankings. ESPN, CBS Sports and Yahoo all have Illinois in the Top 10. Thomas was volunteering at the Boys and Girls Club over the weekend, giving back assembling hundreds of free school supply kits to benefit underserved Central Illinois students. Thomas is the radio color analyst for Illinois, as well as an Associate Director of Development for the Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics, helping raise money for the department.