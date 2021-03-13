Illini advance to Big Ten Tournament Final with win over Iowa

INDIANAPOLIS (WCIA) — For the first time since 2008 the Illini are heading to the Big Ten Tournament final. The Illini clinched the spot with an 82-71 victory over Iowa.

Kofi Cockburn showed he could handle the Big Ten player of the year, out-scoring Luka Garza 18-8 in the first half, and leading the Illini with 26 points overall. Garza also found himself in foul trouble with four minutes left in the game and the Hawkeyes down eight. The Illini showed no mercy, with physical defensive effort and a battle on the glass. The Illini out-rebounded Iowa 42-35.

Illinois advances to the Big Ten Tournament Final with a 82-71 win over Iowa. Tune into the press conference! https://t.co/3KQnDSeyIB — WCIA 3 Sports (@WCIA3sports) March 13, 2021

It was also a team effort throughout, with Dosunmu dishing out 9 assists, and scoring 18 points. Andre Curbelo aslo stepped up with 12 points, and seven rebounds.

The Illini will play Ohio State on Sunday in the Big Ten Final at 2:30 CT/3:30 ET.