Illini advance in opening round over No. 16 seed Drexel

INDIANAPOLIS (WCIA) — Illinois basketball advances to the round of 32 after defeating the 16-seed Drexel in the first round of the NCAA Tournament for their first tournament win in 8 years.

Despite a slow start out of the gate, the Illini made it look easy defeating the Dragons in a 29-point victory. It was their second-largest margin of victory in an NCAA Tournament game.

“Every kid dreams of playing in the NCAA tournament, they do that since they’re five years old, so when these guys stepped out here sure there was a little anxiety, a little nervousness,” says head coach Brad Underwood. “It’s nice to get back to where I think we belong and that’s in the NCAA tournament and did that in a very matter of fact way today.”

Kofi Cockburn scored a game-high 18 points, with 5 rebounds. Ayo Dosunmu had 17 points, and game highs of 11 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals.

“I’ve never been here before so just being out there with the guys, we worked hard to come to this moment,” says Cockburn. “Obviously we got the win but it was just about enjoying the moment, enjoy being there, enjoy playing together and achieving a common goal.”

“You can’t get to two without one in terms of victories and if you’re not dialed in and you’re not on point with your execution, with your game plan, you go home,” says Underwood. “We’ve had that mindset here in the last three weeks to a month and it’s been good for us and it has to continue, they only get harder from here.”

Illinois has now won eight straight games and 15 of its last 16. In the second round, the Illini will play the No. 8 seed Loyola. The game will be on Sunday with the location and time still TBA.