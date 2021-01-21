Illini add transfer defensive back Eddie Smith

(WCIA) — Illinois is adding to their defense, as transfer defensive back Eddie Smith announced his commitment to the Illini on his personal Twitter Thursday morning.

Smith spent three seasons at Alabama, seeing time in 10 games over those years. Smith has not recorded a stat for the Crimson Tide, but he does have three years of eligibility left after redshirting in 2019.

Smith was a three-star recruit coming out of Salmen High School (La.), according to 24/7 Sports. New Illini defensive coordinator Ryan Walters is familiar with Smith, as his former Missouri Tigers offered him coming out of high school.