Illini add Stephen Gentry to coaching staff

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — After a brief stint with the Illini when Brad Underwood was hired, Stephen Gentry left for Gonzaga. Now, more than two years later he’s back.

Gentry was named to Underwood’s original staff in 2017, but after only a few weeks he left Champaign for Spokane and his alma mater. While at Gonzaga the Bulldogs won 65 games, including one against the Illini at Maui in 2018.

“It was tough just because of all the relationships there, both on campus and Spokane. But just the opportunity to get back with Brad, to be a full-time assistant, be back on the court, be out recruiting and kind of a new challenge for me here at this point in my career,” Gentry said. “So that all excited me, invigorated me to come back and work with Brad.”

“He’s a winner,” Underwood added. “He’s a tremendous basketball mind and you put that with that fact that he knows what we do and it just made a perfect fit and a perfect opportunity.”

Gentry fills the position left when Jamall Walker was reassigned to a new role of assistant to the head coach and defensive coordinator.