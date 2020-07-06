Illini add another commit from Florida

WCIA — The Florida-to-Champaign pipeline continues with another player added to the Class of 2021 from the sunshine state on Monday. DD Synder is a 3-star defensive back from Tampa Catholic, who picked Illinois ahead of Indiana, Louisville, UCF, Duke and Washington State, among several other programs. Ranked as the 203rd best player in Florida, Snyder is the seventh player in the class from the state to pledge to play for the Illini.

“First off I want to give glory and thanks to the man above for blessing me with abilities to play the game of football and putting me in the position I am today,” Snyder wrote on Twitter. “With that being said I am excited to say that I am 100% committed to the University of Illinois.”

Snyder joins Daniel Edwards, Pat Bryant, Joriell Washington, Theodore Lockley, Dylan Rosiek and Trevor Moffitt as players in the Class of 2021 from Florida. The recruiting class is currently ranked 12th in the Big Ten and 59th nationally, according to 247Sports.