CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — It’s been around three years since Covid shut down the world. For University of Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman, he says they have largely put Covid in their rearview mirror, saying that more people are coming into buildings in the department.

He says things are fairly returning to normal, but financially, they still have a few things they are working through.

“We still have a few athletes who are working on some of those extended years of eligibility,” Whitman said. “We still have some financial pieces to that, that we’re working through at the University, but overall we’re at a really healthy place now and I think it’s just an exciting time to be a part of this program and it feels good to be able to step out and see some of these successes that have come from years of effort on a lot of different people’s parts.”