WCIA — Over the course of seven weeks, we honored 138 athletes across 45 schools in the viewing area. Hundreds of senior athletes had their spring sport season end before it really ever began due to COVID-19. The IHSA postponed, then ultimately canceled the state championships for all spring sports including baseball, softball, track and field, girls’ soccer and more. That’s why we honored them with our segment ‘Senior Send-off’ where we give those athletes one last chance in the spotlight.

In Teutopolis, we honor baseball player Mitch Hardiek who was hoping to bring the shoes to back-to-back State Championships. Hardiek will continue his baseball career at Kaskaskia. In Danville, Craig Glapion Jr. was hoping to bring the Vikings to their first sectional title since 2012 and in Clinton, Kolton Spaugh was looking to make another run to the sectional championships.