IHSA will meet next week to discuss future following Gov. Pritzker’s announcement closing schools

WCIA — All schools will not resume in-person for the rest of the semester, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced on Friday. It also means high school sports are all but canceled as well, but the IHSA will not make a final decision until next week when leaders meet.

“The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Board of Directors is scheduled to meet via video conference on Tuesday, April 21, 2020,” IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said in a statement. “At that meeting, the Board will make a final determination on the IHSA’s spring sport state tournaments based on the Governor’s announcement on April 17 that Illinois high schools will not return to in-person learning this school year.

“As we previously indicated, the cessation of in-person learning will make it difficult for the IHSA to conduct spring state tournaments this year. More information will be provided following Tuesday’s Board meeting.”