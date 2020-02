CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- More than 40,000 people are expected to attend the state wrestling finals this weekend. Only about 700 of those are the high school athletes on the mats. The wrestling finals are something the Champaign-Urbana community has been hosting every year since 1973. That's the longest active hosting streak for any IHSA sport or activity.

These wrestlers come from 250 different schools in the state. Along with them come family members, friends and other supports. This is a huge deal for more than just wrestling fans. All of the visitors here are likely buying food here, paying for housing and paying for other entertainment in the community. The finals bring in around $80,000 in revenue for Champaign. That's from a combination of hotel, gas, food, and beverage taxes.