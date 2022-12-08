NORMAL (WCIA) — The IHSA voted to move the high school football state championships to Illinois State’s Hancock Stadium. The state championship started in Normal in 1974, all classes were played there until 1979.

The state championships were moved to Memorial Stadium and Huskie Stadium in Dekalb from 1999-2022. IHSA assistant executive director Scott Anderson said Illinois State is a central location for the games to be played the next 5 years.

“We reviewed what they submitted to us we had been out and done site visits and at the end of the day, I think the central location of ISU, things that they’re doing, you know, adding the indoor facility, just had the board land back at Hancock Stadium,” Anderson said. “The board’s excited about the perspective of being back because that’s where it started.”