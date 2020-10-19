IHSA says announcement on winter sports set for October 28th

(WCIA) — The IHSA Board of Directors met on Monday, and have set a meet for Wednesday October 28th, to announce more details on winter sports. The IHSA submitted a proposal to the IDPH on how they plan to conduct winter sports safely, and the IDPH will need to grant approval for medium/high-risk sports like basketball and wrestling.

The IHSA releases its Board recap, outlining its winter sports decision timeline. Also passes a one-time waiver allowing athletes to compete in school and club sports simultaneously. Big news there for a lot of kids looking to be seen by college coaches pic.twitter.com/lGSptCArsI — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) October 19, 2020

“We understand that student-athletes, coaches, parents, officials, and fans are anxious to learn more details about the plans for IHSA winter sports,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. “We feel like we are making positive strides in our discussions with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) to be allowed to conduct IHSA winter sports as scheduled.

The Board also passed a waiver allowing sports competing in the spring season (football, boys soccer, girls volleyball) to be able to participate on non-school teams throughout the duration of their season which is scheduled to run February 15th to May 1st.

Sports competing in the summer season (baseball, softball, track & field, girls soccer) will be allowed to participate on non-school teams starting on June 4th. The summer season is slated for April 19th to June 26th.

“We expect to have a response from IDPH with final recommendations for winter sport plans, including any accommodations and postseason plans, by October 26,” says Anderson. “We will then reconvene our Board to officially vote and announce that information shortly thereafter.”