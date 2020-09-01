IHSA releases updated fall contact day guidelines

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- The Illinois football team was supposed to restart practice on Monday following the postponement of the fall season on Aug. 11. Instead dozens of football players, along with other Illini athletes, led a march against racism through the streets of Champaign.

"Practice don't matter and a football game don't matter compared to a life being taken away and a life being undervalued," Illinois senior cornerback Nate Hobbs said. "Ya'll need to look around, there's so many different races, so many different colors, so many different people and we're all out here for a common goal. If we all can keep doing this and bring other people along, that's how we stop this. That's how we stop systemic racism, that's how we stop people getting killed for the color of their skin. Love will always be stronger than hatred."