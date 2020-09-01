IHSA releases updated fall contact day guidelines

WCIA — New guidelines are out for fall contact days from the IHSA for sports not currently in season. Teams will get 20 contact days to use from Sept. 7-Oct. 31. Low risk sports like baseball, softball, and track and field can have intra-squad scrimmages. Medium risk sports such as basketball, soccer and volleyball may also scrimmage, but only with parental consent. High risk sports like football and wrestling may not scrimmage or have no contact during workouts. The lone exception is for 7-on-7 in football.
To see the full document, click here: https://www.ihsa.org/documents/Fall%202020%20Contact%20Days.pdf