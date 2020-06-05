IHSA releases ‘Return to Play’ guidelines

WCIA — High school athletes can start working out again together as soon as Saturday.

The IHSA announced its ‘Return to Play’ guidelines and protocols on Friday afternoon. The detailed list includes several checklist items but any school in a Phase 3 region can start practicing June 6, with school district approval.

“I commend the IHSA SMAC (Sports Medicine Advisory Committee) for crafting a plan that fits within the framework provided by state leadership, and refuses to compromise safety,” IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a statement. “The IHSA Return to Play Guidelines offer some important first steps in allowing student-athletes to re-acclimate both physically and mentally to athletics, but more importantly, they allow each school to assess their own individual situation and determine if and when they want to proceed.”

There are several restrictions including maintaining social distancing, wear masks when social distancing isn’t possible, limiting groups to 10 or less including coaches, only lifting weights or exercises that promote physical fitness and no sport specific drills or equipment can be used.

“Our kids have been without sports and school for over two months, which has taken a toll on their physical and emotional health,” IHSA SMAC member Dr. Cynthia R. LaBella, the Medical Director at Institute for Sports Medicine and Professor of Pediatrics at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine said in the statement released. “We purposely designed this first phase to focus solely on strength and conditioning so that kids can gradually rebuild their fitness levels in small peer groups with coach guidance. This will get kids moving again with their peers in the safest way possible, which will have a huge positive impact on their physical and emotional well-being.”

Anderson says to expect these guidelines to remain in place until the IHSA or Illinois Department of Health announce further guidelines.

“We will continue to seek input from our Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, while following guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health, on what potentially happens next in late June,” Anderson said.