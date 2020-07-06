IHSA releases football schedules for this fall

WCIA — There are still more questions than answers at this point regarding whether or not high school football will be played this fall but the IHSA released its schedules on Monday. The season will start on Aug. 28 with Week 1 games and will wrap up on Thanksgiving weekend at Memorial Stadium with eight state championship games. The first practices are set for Aug. 10. Here are five games to keep an eye on this season:

Week 1: Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Paxton-Buckley-Loda

The Panthers are heading to the Illini Prairie Conference in 2021, meaning this will be the last Ford County Rivalry game for the foreseeable future. The Falcons have won four out of the last five games in the series

Week 3: St. Teresa at Central A&M

The Raiders narrowly beat the Bulldogs last season, 28-26, in Decatur. It was the only loss for St. Teresa in the regular season, Central A&M didn’t lose a game before falling in the Class 1A state championship. The two teams will look a lot different this season whey meet in Moweaqua.

Week 4: Unity vs. St. Joseph-Ogden

The rivalry between the two Champaign County schools will be renewed on Sept. 18 when the Spartans host the Rockets at the newly named Dick Duval Field. Unity’s beat SJO four out of the last five years in this series.

Week 5: Williamsville vs. Maroa-Forsyth

In an instant classic match-up last season, Williamsville walked away with a 43-41 win on its home field. It ended up being the closest game of the season for the Bullets, who went on to win the Class 3A state title. Safe to say the Trojans will be ready for this one at their place.

Week 9: Central vs. Centennial

The two Champaign schools will tee it up at Tommy Stewart Field in the regular season finale. Could one of them be playing for playoff eligibility? The Maroons just missed out last year going 4-5. The Chargers haven’t been to the postseason since 2015.

To see all the schedules broken down my conference, click here: https://www.ihsa.org/Sports-Activities/Boys-Football/Conference-Schedules-Standings-Results?url=/data/fb/conf.htm