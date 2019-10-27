IHSA releases football playoff pairings

(WCIA) — The IHSA has released the playoff pairings for the 2019 High School Football postseason.
The Danville Vikings gathered for a watch party, as the pairings were released. The Vikings will face Glenwood who is undefeated after the regular season.
“We’re excited number one just to be in the playoffs and have an opportunity to continue on playing and see how much we’ve grown,” says head coach Marcus Forrest. “Because we’ve obviously grown a lot from the first game. We’ve morphed into what we consider to be a very good running team, a physical defensive team and there’s no better way to figure that out than to go against one of the better teams in the state in 6A.”
Class 1A First Round Games:
Game 1 — #16 Lewistown (5-4) at #1 Kewanee (Wethersfield) [A.-Wethersfield Coop] (9-0), TBA
Game 2 — #9 Forreston (7-2) at #8 Ottawa (Marquette) (7-2), TBA
Game 3 — #13 Cambridge [Ridgewood Coop] (6-3) at #4 Morrison (9-0), TBA
Game 4 — #12 Abingdon (A.-Avon) (6-3) at #5 Kirkland (Hiawatha) (8-1), TBA
Game 5 — #15 Aurora (A. Christian) (5-4) at #2 Lena (L.-Winslow) (9-0), TBA
Game 6 — #10 Orangeville (6-3) at #7 Chicago (C. Hope Academy) (7-2), TBA
Game 7 — #14 Fulton (H.S.) (5-4) at #3 Freeport (Aquin) (9-0), TBA
Game 8 — #11 Stockton (6-3) at #6 Princeville (7-2), TBA
Game 9 — #16 Havana (5-4) at #1 Moweaqua (Central A & M) (9-0), TBA
Game 10 — #9 Toledo (Cumberland) (6-3) at #8 Fisher (7-2), TBA
Game 11 — #13 Oakland [Tri-County Coop] (5-4) at #4 Arcola (7-2), TBA
Game 12 — #12 Mt. Sterling (Brown County) (5-4) at #5 Greenfield [G.-Northwestern Coop] (7-2), TBA
Game 13 — #15 White Hall (North Greene) (5-4) at #2 Argenta (A.-Oreana) (8-1), TBA
Game 14 — #10 Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) (6-3) at #7 Carrollton (7-2), TBA
Game 15 — #14 Catlin (Salt Fork) (5-4) at #3 Camp Point (Central) (8-1), TBA
Game 16 — #11 Casey (C.-Westfield) (6-3) at #6 Athens (7-2), TBA
Class 2A First Round Games:
Game 1 — #16 Rockford (R. Christian) (5-4) at #1 Knoxville (9-0), TBA
Game 2 — #9 Tremont (6-3) at #8 Watseka (6-3), TBA
Game 3 — #13 Orion (5-4) at #4 Sterling (Newman Central Catholic) (8-1), TBA
Game 4 — #12 Rushville (R.-Industry) (6-3) at #5 Gibson City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley) (8-1), TBA
Game 5 — #15 Savanna (West Carroll) (5-4) at #2 Minonk (Fieldcrest) (9-0), TBA
Game 6 — #10 Chicago (Orr) (6-2) at #7 Elgin (St. Edward) (6-3), TBA
Game 7 — #14 Mendon (Unity) [Coop] (5-4) at #3 Clifton (Central) (9-0), TBA
Game 8 — #11 Palos Heights (Chicago Christian) (6-3) at #6 Aledo (Mercer County) (6-3), TBA
Game 9 — #16 Red Bud (5-4) at #1 Pana (H.S.) (8-1), TBA
Game 10 — #9 Nokomis [Coop] (7-2) at #8 Fithian (Oakwood) (7-2), TBA
Game 11 — #13 Eldorado (5-4) at #4 Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin) (8-1), TBA
Game 12 — #12 Villa Grove [V.G.-Heritage Coop] (5-4) at #5 Nashville (8-1), TBA
Game 13 — #15 Sesser (S.-Valier) [Coop] (5-4) at #2 Maroa (M.-Forsyth) (8-1), TBA
Game 14 — #10 Auburn (6-3) at #7 Chester (7-2), TBA
Game 15 — #14 McLeansboro (Hamilton County) (5-4) at #3 Decatur (St. Teresa) (8-1), TBA
Game 16 — #11 Flora (6-3) at #6 Tuscola (7-2), TBA
Class 3A First Round Games:
Game 1 — #16 Poplar Grove (North Boone) (5-4) at #1 Princeton (8-1), TBA
Game 2 — #9 Spring Valley (Hall) (6-3) at #8 Peotone (6-3), TBA
Game 3 — #13 Seneca (5-4) at #4 Farmington (7-2), TBA
Game 4 — #12 Chicago (Carver) (6-2) at #5 Paxton (P.-Buckley-Loda) (7-2), TBA
Game 5 — #15 Rock Island (Alleman) (5-4) at #2 Byron (8-1), TBA
Game 6 — #10 Chicago (Harlan) (6-2) at #7 Durand [Du-Pec Coop] (6-3), TBA
Game 7 — #14 Lisle (Sr.) (5-4) at #3 Wilmington (8-1), TBA
Game 8 — #11 Chicago (Dunbar) (6-2) at #6 Eureka (7-2), TBA
Game 9 — #16 Newton (5-4) at #1 Beardstown (9-0), TBA
Game 10 — #9 Quincy (Notre Dame) (6-3) at #8 Greenville (7-2), TBA
Game 11 — #13 Alton (Marquette) (5-4) at #4 Fairfield (9-0), TBA
Game 12 — #12 West Frankfort (Frankfort) (6-3) at #5 Breese (Mater Dei) (8-1), TBA
Game 13 — #15 St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden) (5-4) at #2 Williamsville (9-0), TBA
Game 14 — #10 Monticello (6-3) at #7 DuQuoin (H.S.) (8-1), TBA
Game 15 — #14 Virden (North Mac) (5-4) at #3 Vandalia (9-0), TBA
Game 16 — #11 Carlinville (6-3) at #6 Mt. Carmel (8-1), TBA
Class 4A First Round Games:
Game 1 — #16 Chicago (Phoenix) (3-4) at #1 Coal City (9-0), TBA
Game 2 — #9 Chicago (Agricultural Science) (6-2) at #8 Kewanee (H.S.) (6-3), TBA
Game 3 — #13 Chicago (Clark) (5-3) at #4 Wheaton (St. Francis) (8-1), TBA
Game 4 — #12 North Chicago (5-4) at #5 Genoa (G.-Kingston) (8-1), TBA
Game 5 — #15 Chicago (Urban Prep/Bronzeville) (4-5) at #2 Richmond (R.-Burton) (9-0), TBA
Game 6 — #10 Manteno (5-4) at #7 Marengo (7-2), TBA
Game 7 — #14 Chicago (Sullivan) (5-3) at #3 Elmhurst (IC Catholic) (8-1), TBA
Game 8 — #11 Dixon (H.S.) (5-4) at #6 Stillman Valley (8-1), TBA
Game 9 — #16 Taylorville (5-4) at #1 Chillicothe (Illinois Valley Central) (9-0), TBA
Game 10 — #9 Murphysboro [Coop] (7-2) at #8 Bethalto (Civic Memorial) (7-2), TBA
Game 11 — #13 Clinton (6-3) at #4 Tolono (Unity) (8-1), TBA
Game 12 — #12 Kankakee (McNamara) (6-3) at #5 Paris (8-1), TBA
Game 13 — #15 Roxana (5-4) at #2 Columbia (9-0), TBA
Game 14 — #10 Fairbury (Prairie Central) (7-2) at #7 Olney (Richland County) (7-2), TBA
Game 15 — #14 Breese (Central) (5-4) at #3 Effingham (H.S.) (8-1), TBA
Game 16 — #11 Salem (7-2) at #6 Benton (8-1), TBA
Class 5A First Round Games:
Game 1 — #16 Chicago Heights (Marian) (5-4) at #1 Sterling (H.S.) (9-0), TBA
Game 2 — #9 Glen Ellyn (Glenbard South) (6-3) at #8 Chicago (St. Rita) (6-3), TBA
Game 3 — #13 Burbank (St. Laurence) (5-4) at #4 Country Club Hills (Hillcrest) (8-1), TBA
Game 4 — #12 Oak Park (Fenwick) (5-4) vs. #5 Chicago (Payton) (8-0) at TBA, TBA
Game 5 — #15 Chicago (Hyde Park) (5-3) at #2 Rockford (Boylan Catholic) (9-0), TBA
Game 6 — #10 Aurora (Marmion Academy) (6-3) vs. #7 Chicago (Amundsen) (7-1) at TBA, TBA
Game 7 — #14 Evergreen Park (5-4) at #3 Sycamore (H.S.) (8-1), TBA
Game 8 — #11 Elmwood Park (6-3) at #6 Lombard (Montini) (7-2), TBA
Game 9 — #16 Decatur (MacArthur) (5-4) at #1 Mt. Zion (9-0), TBA
Game 10 — #9 Joliet (Catholic Academy) (6-3) at #8 Morton (7-2), TBA
Game 11 — #13 Peoria (Notre Dame) (6-3) at #4 Kankakee (Sr.) (8-1), TBA
Game 12 — #12 Mascoutah (6-3) at #5 Carbondale (H.S.) (8-1), TBA
Game 13 — #15 LaSalle (L.-Peru) (5-4) at #2 Rochester (8-1), TBA
Game 14 — #10 Highland (6-3) at #7 Cahokia (H.S.) (7-2), TBA
Game 15 — #14 Troy (Triad) (6-3) at #3 Marion (H.S.) (8-1), TBA
Game 16 — #11 Springfield (Sacred Heart-Griffin) (6-3) at #6 Morris (7-2), TBA
Class 6A First Round Games:
Game 1 — #16 Grayslake (North) (5-4) at #1 Crystal Lake (Prairie Ridge) (8-1), TBA
Game 2 — #9 Lake Villa (Lakes) (6-3) vs. #8 Chicago (Simeon) (6-1) at TBA, TBA
Game 3 — #13 Chicago (St. Ignatius) (5-4) at #4 Cary (C.-Grove) (7-2), TBA
Game 4 — #12 Chicago (Mather) (6-2) at #5 Antioch (7-2), TBA
Game 5 — #15 Crystal Lake (South) (5-4) at #2 Deerfield (H.S.) (7-2), TBA
Game 6 — #10 Riverside (R.-Brookfield) (6-3) vs. #7 Chicago (Kenwood) (7-1) at TBA, TBA
Game 7 — #14 Lake Forest (H.S.) (5-4) at #3 Belvidere (North) (7-2), TBA
Game 8 — #11 Crystal Lake (Central) (6-3) at #6 Maple Park (Kaneland) (7-2), TBA
Game 9 — #16 Chicago (Morgan Park) (5-3) at #1 East St. Louis (Sr.) (9-0), TBA
Game 10 — #9 Rock Island (H.S.) (7-2) at #8 Dunlap (7-2), TBA
Game 11 — #13 Washington (6-3) at #4 Oak Lawn (Richards) (8-1), TBA
Game 12 — #12 Palos Heights (Shepard) (6-3) at #5 Peoria (H.S.) (8-1), TBA
Game 13 — #15 Danville (H.S.) (6-3) at #2 Chatham (Glenwood) (9-0), TBA
Game 14 — #10 Springfield (H.S.) (7-2) at #7 Lemont (H.S.) (7-2), TBA
Game 15 — #14 Midlothian (Bremen) (6-3) at #3 Crete (C.-Monee) (9-0), TBA
Game 16 — #11 New Lenox (Providence Catholic) (6-3) at #6 Normal (Community West) (7-2), TBA
Below is a list of other area teams who will be moving forward into postseason:
Conference Champions:
- Mt. Zion
- Moweaqua (Central A & M)
- Clifton (Central)
- Argenta (A.-Oreana)
- Paris
- Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin)
- Tremont
Other Playoff Clinchers (6 or more wins):
- Gibson City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley)
- Effingham (H.S.)
- Rochester
- Tolono (Unity)
- Pana (H.S.)
- Maroa (M.-Forsyth)
- Decatur (St. Teresa)
- Nashville
- Tuscola
- Arcola
- Edwardsville (H.S.)
- Paxton (P.-Buckley-Loda)
- Fithian (Oakwood)
- Fisher
- Kankakee (McNamara)
- Toledo (Cumberland)
- Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond)
- Monticello
- Springfield (Sacred Heart-Griffin)
- Watseka
- Clinton
- Danville (H.S.)
At large qualifiers (5 wins):
- Villa Grove
- Decatur (MacArthur)
- St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden)
- Taylorville
- Catlin (Salt Fork)