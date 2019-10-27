IHSA releases football playoff pairings

(WCIA) — The IHSA has released the playoff pairings for the 2019 High School Football postseason.

The Danville Vikings gathered for a watch party, as the pairings were released. The Vikings will face Glenwood who is undefeated after the regular season.

“We’re excited number one just to be in the playoffs and have an opportunity to continue on playing and see how much we’ve grown,” says head coach Marcus Forrest. “Because we’ve obviously grown a lot from the first game. We’ve morphed into what we consider to be a very good running team, a physical defensive team and there’s no better way to figure that out than to go against one of the better teams in the state in 6A.”

Class 1A First Round Games:

Game 1 — #16 Lewistown (5-4) at #1 Kewanee (Wethersfield) [A.-Wethersfield Coop] (9-0), TBA

Game 2 — #9 Forreston (7-2) at #8 Ottawa (Marquette) (7-2), TBA

Game 3 — #13 Cambridge [Ridgewood Coop] (6-3) at #4 Morrison (9-0), TBA

Game 4 — #12 Abingdon (A.-Avon) (6-3) at #5 Kirkland (Hiawatha) (8-1), TBA

Game 5 — #15 Aurora (A. Christian) (5-4) at #2 Lena (L.-Winslow) (9-0), TBA

Game 6 — #10 Orangeville (6-3) at #7 Chicago (C. Hope Academy) (7-2), TBA

Game 7 — #14 Fulton (H.S.) (5-4) at #3 Freeport (Aquin) (9-0), TBA

Game 8 — #11 Stockton (6-3) at #6 Princeville (7-2), TBA

Game 9 — #16 Havana (5-4) at #1 Moweaqua (Central A & M) (9-0), TBA

Game 10 — #9 Toledo (Cumberland) (6-3) at #8 Fisher (7-2), TBA

Game 11 — #13 Oakland [Tri-County Coop] (5-4) at #4 Arcola (7-2), TBA

Game 12 — #12 Mt. Sterling (Brown County) (5-4) at #5 Greenfield [G.-Northwestern Coop] (7-2), TBA

Game 13 — #15 White Hall (North Greene) (5-4) at #2 Argenta (A.-Oreana) (8-1), TBA

Game 14 — #10 Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) (6-3) at #7 Carrollton (7-2), TBA

Game 15 — #14 Catlin (Salt Fork) (5-4) at #3 Camp Point (Central) (8-1), TBA

Game 16 — #11 Casey (C.-Westfield) (6-3) at #6 Athens (7-2), TBA

Class 2A First Round Games:

Game 1 — #16 Rockford (R. Christian) (5-4) at #1 Knoxville (9-0), TBA

Game 2 — #9 Tremont (6-3) at #8 Watseka (6-3), TBA

Game 3 — #13 Orion (5-4) at #4 Sterling (Newman Central Catholic) (8-1), TBA

Game 4 — #12 Rushville (R.-Industry) (6-3) at #5 Gibson City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley) (8-1), TBA

Game 5 — #15 Savanna (West Carroll) (5-4) at #2 Minonk (Fieldcrest) (9-0), TBA

Game 6 — #10 Chicago (Orr) (6-2) at #7 Elgin (St. Edward) (6-3), TBA

Game 7 — #14 Mendon (Unity) [Coop] (5-4) at #3 Clifton (Central) (9-0), TBA

Game 8 — #11 Palos Heights (Chicago Christian) (6-3) at #6 Aledo (Mercer County) (6-3), TBA

Game 9 — #16 Red Bud (5-4) at #1 Pana (H.S.) (8-1), TBA

Game 10 — #9 Nokomis [Coop] (7-2) at #8 Fithian (Oakwood) (7-2), TBA

Game 11 — #13 Eldorado (5-4) at #4 Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin) (8-1), TBA

Game 12 — #12 Villa Grove [V.G.-Heritage Coop] (5-4) at #5 Nashville (8-1), TBA

Game 13 — #15 Sesser (S.-Valier) [Coop] (5-4) at #2 Maroa (M.-Forsyth) (8-1), TBA

Game 14 — #10 Auburn (6-3) at #7 Chester (7-2), TBA

Game 15 — #14 McLeansboro (Hamilton County) (5-4) at #3 Decatur (St. Teresa) (8-1), TBA

Game 16 — #11 Flora (6-3) at #6 Tuscola (7-2), TBA

Class 3A First Round Games:

Game 1 — #16 Poplar Grove (North Boone) (5-4) at #1 Princeton (8-1), TBA

Game 2 — #9 Spring Valley (Hall) (6-3) at #8 Peotone (6-3), TBA

Game 3 — #13 Seneca (5-4) at #4 Farmington (7-2), TBA

Game 4 — #12 Chicago (Carver) (6-2) at #5 Paxton (P.-Buckley-Loda) (7-2), TBA

Game 5 — #15 Rock Island (Alleman) (5-4) at #2 Byron (8-1), TBA

Game 6 — #10 Chicago (Harlan) (6-2) at #7 Durand [Du-Pec Coop] (6-3), TBA

Game 7 — #14 Lisle (Sr.) (5-4) at #3 Wilmington (8-1), TBA

Game 8 — #11 Chicago (Dunbar) (6-2) at #6 Eureka (7-2), TBA

Game 9 — #16 Newton (5-4) at #1 Beardstown (9-0), TBA

Game 10 — #9 Quincy (Notre Dame) (6-3) at #8 Greenville (7-2), TBA

Game 11 — #13 Alton (Marquette) (5-4) at #4 Fairfield (9-0), TBA

Game 12 — #12 West Frankfort (Frankfort) (6-3) at #5 Breese (Mater Dei) (8-1), TBA

Game 13 — #15 St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden) (5-4) at #2 Williamsville (9-0), TBA

Game 14 — #10 Monticello (6-3) at #7 DuQuoin (H.S.) (8-1), TBA

Game 15 — #14 Virden (North Mac) (5-4) at #3 Vandalia (9-0), TBA

Game 16 — #11 Carlinville (6-3) at #6 Mt. Carmel (8-1), TBA

Class 4A First Round Games :

Game 1 — #16 Chicago (Phoenix) (3-4) at #1 Coal City (9-0), TBA

Game 2 — #9 Chicago (Agricultural Science) (6-2) at #8 Kewanee (H.S.) (6-3), TBA

Game 3 — #13 Chicago (Clark) (5-3) at #4 Wheaton (St. Francis) (8-1), TBA

Game 4 — #12 North Chicago (5-4) at #5 Genoa (G.-Kingston) (8-1), TBA

Game 5 — #15 Chicago (Urban Prep/Bronzeville) (4-5) at #2 Richmond (R.-Burton) (9-0), TBA

Game 6 — #10 Manteno (5-4) at #7 Marengo (7-2), TBA

Game 7 — #14 Chicago (Sullivan) (5-3) at #3 Elmhurst (IC Catholic) (8-1), TBA

Game 8 — #11 Dixon (H.S.) (5-4) at #6 Stillman Valley (8-1), TBA

Game 9 — #16 Taylorville (5-4) at #1 Chillicothe (Illinois Valley Central) (9-0), TBA

Game 10 — #9 Murphysboro [Coop] (7-2) at #8 Bethalto (Civic Memorial) (7-2), TBA

Game 11 — #13 Clinton (6-3) at #4 Tolono (Unity) (8-1), TBA

Game 12 — #12 Kankakee (McNamara) (6-3) at #5 Paris (8-1), TBA

Game 13 — #15 Roxana (5-4) at #2 Columbia (9-0), TBA

Game 14 — #10 Fairbury (Prairie Central) (7-2) at #7 Olney (Richland County) (7-2), TBA

Game 15 — #14 Breese (Central) (5-4) at #3 Effingham (H.S.) (8-1), TBA

Game 16 — #11 Salem (7-2) at #6 Benton (8-1), TBA

Class 5A First Round Games:

Game 1 — #16 Chicago Heights (Marian) (5-4) at #1 Sterling (H.S.) (9-0), TBA

Game 2 — #9 Glen Ellyn (Glenbard South) (6-3) at #8 Chicago (St. Rita) (6-3), TBA

Game 3 — #13 Burbank (St. Laurence) (5-4) at #4 Country Club Hills (Hillcrest) (8-1), TBA

Game 4 — #12 Oak Park (Fenwick) (5-4) vs. #5 Chicago (Payton) (8-0) at TBA, TBA

Game 5 — #15 Chicago (Hyde Park) (5-3) at #2 Rockford (Boylan Catholic) (9-0), TBA

Game 6 — #10 Aurora (Marmion Academy) (6-3) vs. #7 Chicago (Amundsen) (7-1) at TBA, TBA

Game 7 — #14 Evergreen Park (5-4) at #3 Sycamore (H.S.) (8-1), TBA

Game 8 — #11 Elmwood Park (6-3) at #6 Lombard (Montini) (7-2), TBA

Game 9 — #16 Decatur (MacArthur) (5-4) at #1 Mt. Zion (9-0), TBA

Game 10 — #9 Joliet (Catholic Academy) (6-3) at #8 Morton (7-2), TBA

Game 11 — #13 Peoria (Notre Dame) (6-3) at #4 Kankakee (Sr.) (8-1), TBA

Game 12 — #12 Mascoutah (6-3) at #5 Carbondale (H.S.) (8-1), TBA

Game 13 — #15 LaSalle (L.-Peru) (5-4) at #2 Rochester (8-1), TBA

Game 14 — #10 Highland (6-3) at #7 Cahokia (H.S.) (7-2), TBA

Game 15 — #14 Troy (Triad) (6-3) at #3 Marion (H.S.) (8-1), TBA

Game 16 — #11 Springfield (Sacred Heart-Griffin) (6-3) at #6 Morris (7-2), TBA

Class 6A First Round Games:

Game 1 — #16 Grayslake (North) (5-4) at #1 Crystal Lake (Prairie Ridge) (8-1), TBA

Game 2 — #9 Lake Villa (Lakes) (6-3) vs. #8 Chicago (Simeon) (6-1) at TBA, TBA

Game 3 — #13 Chicago (St. Ignatius) (5-4) at #4 Cary (C.-Grove) (7-2), TBA

Game 4 — #12 Chicago (Mather) (6-2) at #5 Antioch (7-2), TBA

Game 5 — #15 Crystal Lake (South) (5-4) at #2 Deerfield (H.S.) (7-2), TBA

Game 6 — #10 Riverside (R.-Brookfield) (6-3) vs. #7 Chicago (Kenwood) (7-1) at TBA, TBA

Game 7 — #14 Lake Forest (H.S.) (5-4) at #3 Belvidere (North) (7-2), TBA

Game 8 — #11 Crystal Lake (Central) (6-3) at #6 Maple Park (Kaneland) (7-2), TBA

Game 9 — #16 Chicago (Morgan Park) (5-3) at #1 East St. Louis (Sr.) (9-0), TBA

Game 10 — #9 Rock Island (H.S.) (7-2) at #8 Dunlap (7-2), TBA

Game 11 — #13 Washington (6-3) at #4 Oak Lawn (Richards) (8-1), TBA

Game 12 — #12 Palos Heights (Shepard) (6-3) at #5 Peoria (H.S.) (8-1), TBA

Game 13 — #15 Danville (H.S.) (6-3) at #2 Chatham (Glenwood) (9-0), TBA

Game 14 — #10 Springfield (H.S.) (7-2) at #7 Lemont (H.S.) (7-2), TBA

Game 15 — #14 Midlothian (Bremen) (6-3) at #3 Crete (C.-Monee) (9-0), TBA

Game 16 — #11 New Lenox (Providence Catholic) (6-3) at #6 Normal (Community West) (7-2), TBA

Below is a list of other area teams who will be moving forward into postseason:

Conference Champions:

Mt. Zion

Moweaqua (Central A & M)

Clifton (Central)

Argenta (A.-Oreana)

Paris

Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin)

Tremont

Other Playoff Clinchers (6 or more wins):

Gibson City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley)

Effingham (H.S.)

Rochester

Tolono (Unity)

Pana (H.S.)

Maroa (M.-Forsyth)

Decatur (St. Teresa)

Nashville

Tuscola

Arcola

Edwardsville (H.S.)

Paxton (P.-Buckley-Loda)

Fithian (Oakwood)

Fisher

Kankakee (McNamara)

Toledo (Cumberland)

Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond)

Monticello

Springfield (Sacred Heart-Griffin)

Watseka

Clinton

Danville (H.S.)

At large qualifiers (5 wins):