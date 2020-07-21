IHSA postpones board meeting, plans to discuss fall sports with IDPH and ISBE

(WCIA) — The clock is ticking for high school sports, as many await a decision from the IHSA and government officials. The Board of Directors postponed their meeting, initially scheduled for Wednesday, July 22. Instead they will hold a round table discussion with the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois State Board of Education on Friday July 24.

The #IHSA will take part in discussions with leaders from IDPH & ISBE on July 24. We expect this meeting will provide important guidance on how the IHSA will proceed with fall sports. As a result, we have postponed the IHSA Board Meeting scheduled for July 22 until July 29. pic.twitter.com/A9kTIXDtT3 — IHSA #IHSA (@IHSA_IL) July 21, 2020

The IHSA says, “we expect this meeting will provide important guidance on how the IHSA will proceed with fall sports.” As a result their board meeting will be postponed to Wednesday, July 29.