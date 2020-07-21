IHSA postpones board meeting, plans to discuss fall sports with IDPH and ISBE

(WCIA) — The clock is ticking for high school sports, as many await a decision from the IHSA and government officials. The Board of Directors postponed their meeting, initially scheduled for Wednesday, July 22. Instead they will hold a round table discussion with the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois State Board of Education on Friday July 24.
The IHSA says, “we expect this meeting will provide important guidance on how the IHSA will proceed with fall sports.” As a result their board meeting will be postponed to Wednesday, July 29.