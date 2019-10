IHSA Playoff Picture Week 9 (10/21/19)

WCIA — Where does your high school stand when it comes to the IHSA football postseason? Find out here.

CLINCHED CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP

MT. ZION

CENTRAL A&M

WILLIAMSVILLE

CLIFTON CENTRAL

BISMARK-HENNING-ROSSVILLE-ALVIN

CLINCHED 8 WINS

GLENWOOD

ROCHESTER

CLINCHED 7 WINS

GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY

EFFINGHAM

ARGENTA-OREANA

PANA

UNITY

ST. TERESA

MAROA-FORSYTH

PARIS

CLINCHED 6 WINS

TUSCOLA

PAXTON-BUCKLEY-LODA

ARCOLA

ATHENS

SPRINGFIELD

AUBURN

FISHER

OAKWOOD

QUALIFIED 5 WINS — Win and in, lose and play the waiting game

(PLAYOFF POINTS, POWER POINTS)

VILLA GROVE-HERITAGE (39, 15) at A-L/A-H (5-3)

CUMBERLAND (35, 17) at Sangamon Valley (2-6)

WATSEKA (35, 15) vs. Iroquois West (1-7)

ARTHUR-LOVINGTON/ATWOOD-HAMMOND (35, 12) vs. VG-H (5-3)

ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN (35,9) at Monticello (5-3)

MONTICELLO (35, 9) vs. St. Joseph-Ogden (5-3)

MACARTHUR (35, 8) vs. Sacred-Heart Griffin (5-3)

SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN (35, 8) at MacArthur (5-3)

CLINTON (32, 8) at Warrensburg-Latham (3-5)

TAYLORVILLE (32, 8) at Civic Memorial (6-2)

SALT FORK (31, 7) vs. Oakwood (6-2)

DANVILLE (29, 7) vs. Peoria Notre Dame (6-2)

4 WINS — Must WIN to qualify

(PLAYOFF POINTS, POWER POINTS)

SHELBYVILLE (40, 9) vs. St. Teresa (7-1)

TRI-COUNTY (36, 10) at Cerro Gordo-Bement (3-5)

NORTH MAC (36, 9) vs. Riverton (0-8)

NEW BERLIN (36, 5) vs. Athens (6-2)

JACKSONVILLE (36, 4) vs. Springfield (6-2)