WCIA — The IHSA officially announced all the first round playoff football game times on Monday. The WCIA 3 viewing area has 37 teams in the postseason, playing in 31 different games. For a full breakdown of all the area matchups, watch the Friday Football Fever Playoff Preview Show, Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. on WCIA 3.

All games below are on Saturday, unless otherwise listed.

Class 1A First Round Games:

16 Havana (5-4) at #1 Central A&M (9-0), 1 p.m

9 Cumberland (6-3) at #8 Fisher (7-2), 2 p.m.

13 Tri-County (5-4) at #4 Arcola (7-2), 1 p.m.

15 North Greene (5-4) at #2 Argenta-Oreana (8-1), 1:30 p.m.

10 Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (6-3) at #7 Carrollton (7-2), 2 p.m.

14 Salt Fork (5-4) at #3 Camp Point Central (8-1), 2 p.m.

11 Casey-Westfield (6-3) at #6 Athens (7-2), 2 p.m.

Class 2A First Round Games:

9 Tremont (6-3) at #8 Watseka (6-3), 1 p.m.

12 Rushville-Industry (6-3) at #5 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (8-1), 2 p.m.

14 Mendon Unity (5-4) at #3 Clifton Central (9-0), 3 p.m.

16 Red Bud (5-4) at #1 Pana (8-1), 2 p.m.

9 Nokomis (7-2) at #8 Oakwood (7-2), FRIDAY, 7 p.m.

13 Eldorado (5-4) at #4 Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin (8-1), 1 p.m.

12 Villa Grove-Heritage (5-4) at #5 Nashville (8-1), 1:30 p.m.

15 Sesser-Valier (5-4) at #2 Maroa-Forsyth (8-1), 1 p.m.

10 Auburn (6-3) at #7 Chester (7-2), 1:30 p.m.

14 Hamilton County (5-4) at #3 St. Teresa (8-1), 1 p.m.

11 Flora (6-3) at #6 Tuscola (7-2), 2 p.m.

Class 3A First Round Games:

12 Chicago Carver (6-2) at #5 Paxton-Buckley-Loda (7-2), 2 p.m.

15 St. Joseph-Ogden (5-4) at #2 Williamsville (9-0), 1 p.m.

10 Monticello (6-3) at #7 DuQuoin (8-1), 2 p.m.

14 North Mac (5-4) at #3 Vandalia (9-0), 2 p.m.

Class 4A First Round Games:

16 Taylorville (5-4) at #1 Illinois Valley Central (9-0), 6 p.m.

13 Clinton (6-3) at #4 Unity (8-1), 2 p.m.

12 Kankakee McNamara (6-3) at #5 Paris (8-1), 1:30 p.m.

14 Breese Central (5-4) at #3 Effingham (8-1), 2 p.m.

Class 5A First Round Games:

16 MacArthur (5-4) at #1 Mt. Zion (9-0), 1 p.m.

15 LaSalle-Peru (5-4) at #2 Rochester (8-1), 3 p.m.

11 Sacred Heart-Griffin (6-3) at #6 Morris (7-2), 2 p.m.

Class 6A First Round Games:

15 Danville (6-3) at #2 Glenwood (9-0), 1 p.m.

10 Springfield (7-2) at #7 Lemont (7-2), 5 p.m.