IHSA officially approves contact days once Tier 3 mitigations lift

WCIA — The IHSA Board of Directors officially approved the return of contact days for high school fall, spring and summer sports once the state’s Tier 3 mitigations are lifted. The Board met on Monday during a regularly scheduled meeting to pass the measure after it was discussed earlier this month in an update session.

“The Board felt that it was important for the physical and mental health of our student-athletes to resume contacts days for all out-of-season sports as soon IDPH deems it safe,” IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said in a statement. “Winter sports are not included, as we anticipate all low-risk winter sports will be able to begin their seasons at the same time. Basketball remains the outlier in the equation. We hope to be able to conduct basketball during the winter season, but if we cannot, basketball will be provided the same contact day opportunity as we determine where the basketball seasons fits best in the remainder of the school year.”

The Board also announced it plans to meet with the IDPH and Governor’s office before the new year to discuss a return to play timeline for winter sports. Following that meeting, the Board will call a special meeting to finalize scheduling for the winter, spring, and summer sport seasons.

“The Board reiterated on Monday that they plan to do everything in their power to provide a season for every IHSA sport in 2020-21,” said Anderson. “There have been no cancellations of any sports, or discussions about cancelling any sports, thus far. The Board appreciates the patience and flexibility of the IHSA membership and remain optimistic, especially as vaccines begin to be administered, that we will return to conducting IHSA sports early in 2021.”

The Board voted to move girls’ badminton from a spring sport to a winter sport within the modified 2020-21 sports calendar.