(WCIA) — The State Farm Center could be the home for IHSA boys state basketball for the foreseeable future. IHSA assistant executive director Craig Anderson says they’re looking for a longer term contract.

Anderson said conversations are starting to be had about the future of where the tournament will be held. What happens after the original three year contract will ultimately come down to a decision by the board of directors, but Anderson said the IHSA liked having the tournament in Champaign.

“We are looking to do something with a little longer term and so we’re starting to have those conversations now,” Anderson said. “I think our board of directors, who ultimately will make that decision have felt good about the atmosphere and the experience there. I think as long as our conversations go well, then we’ll continue along that path to continue to showcase the university and our boys basketball tournament with it being there at the State Farm Center.”