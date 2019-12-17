IHSA football will not go to districts

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — High school football is staying the same.

IHSA member schools voted not to go to districts in 2021, rescinding a proposal that was approved one year ago. The vote to keep scheduling and the playoff format the way it now was approved with a vote of 374-241-87.

“There is incredible passion for high school football in our state, and the subject of football district scheduling has been no exception,” IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a statement. “Many coaches and communities were excited about the prospect of district scheduling when the vote passed a year ago, just like many are excited today that it will ultimately not occur in 2021. We do not expect the discussion surrounding football regular-season scheduling and the playoff structure to dissipate, so we will be charged with continuing to facilitate discussion and ideas among our member school coaches and administrators.”

This story will be updated.