CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- The Smith Football Center is taking shape and nearing completion. The $80 million facility is expected be move-in ready in time for the Illini football team's fall training camp that starts on Aug. 1.

"It's incredible," Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said about the building. "I've had a chance to tour the nicest facilities in the country and once we open the Smith Center, there's not one that I would trade for it. It's long overdue and a great opportunity for us to support Illinois football."