(WCIA) — The IHSA board voted to extend the Girls Volleyball State Final hosting contract for another five years. The tournament will be played at Redbird arena at Illinois State University until 2024.

Redbird Arena recently saw a $6.2 million dollar renovation, including new seating in the arena’s lower bowl. Redbird will host the IHSA Girls Volleyball State Finals for the 30th time this November. The Girls Basketball State Finals are also played at Redbird Arena.