IHSA delays state basketball finals bid selection

WCIA — The IHSA is postponing its boys’ basketball state finals bid. The organization’s board was scheduled to vote on April 21 but after Governor Pritzker announced an extension to the state’s stay at home order on Tuesday, IHSA executive director Craig Anderson announced he would delay the important vote to determine where the event will be played.

JUST IN: @IHSA_IL board will NOT vote on the boys’ state basketball site in April pic.twitter.com/6CqesPi1K1 — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) April 1, 2020

‘The IHSA Board was scheduled to vote on the Boys & Girls Basketball State Final hosting bids at their meeting on April 21,” Anderson said in a statement. “Because of the time, effort and resources that each community and venue has invested into their respective hosting bids, I believe it is vital that the IHSA Board be able to meet in-person to vote on the state basketball bids. I want them to be unencumbered in their discussion, as well as able to get clarity on any questions they may have on the bids. As convenient as online meeting resources are, I do sometimes have concerns that they can stifle conversation, especially with a group as large as ours.

“As a result, there will be no vote on the state basketball hosting bids at the April board meeting. Like so many of the scheduling impasses we find ourselves at, it is difficult to pinpoint an exact time when the announcement may come. The next scheduled Board meeting is on June 15, 2020, but that does not necessarily mean that is the earliest a decision could come. The Board meeting schedule could be altered, or a special meeting could be called. Please know that we want to make the decision as soon as possible, and we will get you that information as soon as it is available.”

The IHSA will pick between either current host site Peoria and Carver Arena or elect to move the boys’ state tournament to Champaign’s State Farm Center. The girls’ state tournament has been held at Redbird Arena in Normal for nearly 30 years. Carver Arena in Peoria has hosted the boys’ tourney since 1996, before that it was played in Champaign.