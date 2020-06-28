IHSA could play some sports, but not all this fall

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The IHSA is still waiting on word back from the Illinois Department of Public Health on a green light for its Return to Play Stage 2 protocols, after COVID-19 shut down all sports in March. The IHSA submitted paperwork for competitions to resume, with a limit of 50 people. Currently, high school athletes may work out together but only in small groups. No athletic equipment can be used, so teams are focusing on weightlifting without spotters and running.

IHSA executive director Craig Anderson told WCIA 3 on June 18, he feels the organization is “trending towards having fall sports.” There are a lot of hurdles to jump over to get to that point, but Anderson added that he could see a scenario where some sports return, while others do not. Not all sports are the same, with cross country and golf easier to remain socially distant, while football would be impossible to keep six feet of separation.

One of the biggest questions I've had all along for the return of HS sports in Illinois: Will the IHSA take an 'all-in' approach in terms of both sports and region. Will they go ahead with golf or XC but leave out football? Will some parts of the state play but others won't? pic.twitter.com/z7EtLsjUBW — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) June 17, 2020

“I don’t see it as an all or nothing at this point,” Anderson said. “Our students have been away long enough, lost an entire spring season, so if we can and we have permission to have some activities, we’re going to let our kids compete, practice and compete. We may see some modified scheduling, some reduced seasons, but we’re going to do whatever we can, under the restrictions that we’re limited to, to proceed with caution but to get our students back, reaping from all the benefits from what participation really has to benefit them.”