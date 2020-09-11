IHSA confirms letter sent to Governor’s office, wants to resume control of high school sports

(WCIA) — The IHSA took a big step in bringing several high school sports back to Illinois, when Executive Director Craig Anderson sent a letter to Governor Prtizker and Deputy Governor Ruiz, asking to take back control over high school sports, and the decision-making process to resume them.

Anderson confirmed the contents of the letter in a statement he issued on Friday, saying “There have been no discussions, let alone proposed timelines, for resuming any sports at this time. Should our office receive a positive response from government officials, it could result in the IHSA reexamining its previously released season schedules, as well as postseason schedules, for the 2020-21 school year.”

Additionally, Anderson mentioned that several states bordering Illinois have successfully conducted high school sports, and the low infection rates of COVID-19 should be taken into account.

“It is important to note that, under the leadership of Governor Pritzker, Illinois has attained one of the lowest COVID-19 infection rates in the country. Additionally, several surrounding states have successfully conducted sports categorized as medium and high risk here in Illinois, and we believe sports and activities are safest when conducted under the IHSA safety protocols by school personnel. Those combined factors led us to issue this letter, and we will respectfully await response to it.”

“The IHSA is not involved in any planned protests this weekend related to high school sports. If protests occur, we encourage all attendees to be safe, smart and respectful.”