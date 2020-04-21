IHSA cancels Spring State Tournaments, games still possible

(WCIA) — On Tuesday, The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Board of Directors met to announce the cancellation of the 2020 IHSA Spring State Tournaments.

On Friday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced all schools will not resume in-person for the rest of the semester. IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a statement, “We support the decision by Governor Pritzker and the Illinois State Board of Education, and given the logistics, we simply felt we could not conduct state tournaments that meet the expectations of our member schools this spring.”

The board is still open to allowing spring sport game competition to resume if/when the state deems it safe. This is will likely be a limited amount of games. Summer contact days (such as fall/winter sport practices) are also suspended for the year, unless state government and medical leaders indicate it to be safe.

“As disappointing as it may be for students, it is the right decision for their health and safety, as well as for the health and safety of the general public, as we cope with this unprecedented pandemic,” says Anderson. “The possibility of playing a spring sport game this summer is about closure. If we are able to offer this opportunity, no student-athlete would be restricted by having already practiced or competed with a non-school team.”