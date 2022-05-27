CHARLESTON (WCIA) — Coming into the prelims ranked as the 13th seed, the Rantoul 4×400 team pulled the upset placing fifth and qualifying for the state finals. But as excited as they were, they didn’t have much time to celebrate in Charleston. They needed to get to Rantoul for graduation.

“I think it was more of a time thing, like would we make it back in time or walk the stage and stuff,” Rantoul senior runner Avontay Anderson said. “But we made it happen, glad we get to do this and go get our diploma today. In general it’s just a great day today.”



“After this, big, big boost of confidence,” Rantoul senior runner Nathan Kelley said. “We hit our goal, I think that’s all we need.”

The Eagles are only entered in one other event, so individual pride and medals is what they’ll be competing for on Saturday. At another Champaign County school, Urbana’s Jackson Gilbert has his eyes on first place as well. The junior finished the prelims second in the 400 meters, and fourth in the 200 meters. After helping the Tigers bring home their first team trophy in 79 years last season, he’s looking to lock up the gold medal.

“My body feels good, I know all my competitors they’re all good, they feel good too,” Gilbert said. “But I feel like if I believe I won’t lose, I won’t lose. That’s what I believe right now, I’m good.”

The IHSA state finals for all three classes start at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning at Eastern Illinois University.