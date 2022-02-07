IHSA Board of Directors discuss masking, 8-man playoff, approve changes to playoff football seeding

WCIA — The IHSA Board of Directors is seeking its legal counsel in regards to how a temporary restraining order (TRO) issued by Sangamon County Circuit Court Judge Raylene Grischow on February 4 will play into upcoming IHSA state series tournaments. The TRO reduced the ability for schools or districts to require masks and vaccinations. It’s up for an ‘expedited appeal’ by the Illinois attorney general, per a statement from Gov. Pritzker.

The IHSA says it will communicate how state series events should be handled in relation to the ruling in the next 24 to 48 hours, but currently it is up to each individual host school to determine mask mandates. At Mahomet-Seymour on Monday night, no players were wearing masks. The MSHS district made masks optional as part of the TRO, starting Monday.

The IHSA Board of Directors also approved a new playoff football seeding format, with Classes 1A-6A now going to a 1-to-32 format, matching Classes 7A-8A. The change means the state will be split up into two 1-to-16 brackets, instead of four quads. This will mean more travel in some instances but will reward teams with better records, placing them against teams with worse records earlier on in the first and second rounds.

Also on Monday at the monthly meeting, the IHSA BOD discussed brining 8-man football into the mix as an official playoff sport. The IHSA Football Advisory Committee recommended that the IHSA begin an 8-man football playoff and state championship in 2023. Currently it’s not under the IHSA umbrella. The Board is generally supportive of that idea, but did not officially act on it. The Board has requested more details from the advisory committee and IHSA staff on an IHSA 8-man football state series prior to any action, including playoff qualifier numbers, a playoff schedule, number of classes, and school enrollment limitations for participating in 8-man.

The Board approved a recommendation from the IHSA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee to update the IHSA’s COVID-19 Return to Play Procedures. The IHSA COVID-19 Return to Play Procedures are a best-practice document designed to help IHSA schools navigate returning to activities for their student athletes, however, schools’ are able to use their own local policies. The updated IHSA Return to Play Procedures can be found here.