IHSA Board doesn’t expect sports to restart until 2021

WCIA — The IHSA Board of Directors met virtually on Wednesday for an update session, saying it doesn’t expect low-risk winter sports to start before January. It’s not a huge surprise, given the state’s Tier 3 COVID-19 mitigations limiting gatherings.

“When there is a timeline for the state to emerge from these restrictions, the Board is prepared to restart lower risk winter sports quickly,” a statement said. “In addition, the Board hopes to reestablish contact days in January for any winter sports that cannot begin, as well as spring and summer sports. The introduction of the contact days will be based on mitigations from the Governor and the Illinois Department of Public Health at that time. Further guidance on contact days limits will be established at a future Board meeting.”

The Board will meet again on Dec. 14 for a regularly scheduled meeting, where they are scheduled to discuss state series and the latest information regarding Gov. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health mitigation restrictions.

“To reiterate, the Board has no expectation to begin any winter sports seasons until 2021, but will remain agile in their preparation and willingness to adapt should a window present itself sooner,” a statement read.