IHSA Board approves plan for return of winter sports, unlimited contact days for spring, summer and fall sports

WCIA — There’s still no schedule or official start date for the return of high school games in any sport in Illinois but the IHSA released an acclimatization time for the return of winter sports on Tuesday. The Board used an email vote to approve a seven-day practice period before competition can begin for badminton, bowling, competitive cheer, competitive dance, girls’ gymnastics and boys’ swimming and diving.

The Board also removed limitations for contact days for spring, summer and fall sports. That means out of season sports such as basketball and football can start practicing on Jan. 25, with varying degrees of contact. For instance, lower risk sports like baseball and softball can hold full practices, while higher risk sports can’t have any close contact workouts but can still hold intra-team scrimmages.

IHSA leaders met with athletic directors around the state on Tuesday, following Friday’s formal announcement from Gov. Pritzker and the IDPH, unveiling details for high school and youth sports to return to play. Falling COVID-19 positivity rates bring optimism that sports, especially in the lower-and-medium risk categories, will get to suit up before the end of the school year. A new graph was published by the IHSA on Tuesday, providing more detail into what sports can play based on COVID-19 numbers and geography.

Phase 4/Tier 1 Tier 2 Tier 3 Low-Risk Sports Non-conference contests, out-of-state contests, tournaments & State Series allowed Contests allowed within conference & region Pause all practices & contests Medium-Risk Sports Contests allowed within conference & region Practices & intra-team scrimmages allowed. No contests or scrimmages vs. other schools Pause all practices & contests High-Risk Sports Practices & intra-team scrimmages allowed. No contests or scrimmages vs. other schools No contact practices & training Pause all practices & contests

***The IHSA Board will meet to determine when winter sports contests can begin***