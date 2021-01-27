IHSA announces sport timelines for rest of school year

WCIA — After more than 10 months of waiting for thousands of high school athletes across the state, they finally have a timeline for when their sport can return to competition.

Boys’ and girls’ basketball is set to start immediately and run through March 13th, with no state series. Practices are already ongoing for many schools. Only seven official workouts will be required before teams can play a game, that’s down from 12 that was originally announced earlier this month.

BREAKING: IHSA releases sport timelines for the rest of the school year. Basketball starting now, runs through March 13. Football is March 3-April 24 pic.twitter.com/aBB4z7f9af — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) January 27, 2021

Football practice will overlap the end of basketball season, starting March 3rd and playing through April 24th. The first football games are set for March 19th.

Volleyball will also begin soon, starting March 8th through April 24th, but will also not have a state series.

Sport breakdown by weeks (including practice):



Basketball: 6.5

Football: 7.5

Volleyball: 6.5

Wrestling: 8.5

Baseball/Softball/Track and Field: 10.5 — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) January 27, 2021

There are 20 remaining IHSA sports and activities remaining on the calendar for rest of the school year. Four are in the high risk category: football, basketball, wrestling and lacrosse. Several others are in the moderate risk category including soccer, volleyball and water polo. All remaining sports and activities are in the lower risk category.

All high school sports were given the green light to play last Friday in an unexpected move from Gov. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health. The outlook was bleak for high risk sports such as basketball, football and wrestling until the change was announced. Schools must be in a Phase 4 region to compete, meaning things could certainly change going forward depending on the COVID-19 numbers across the state.