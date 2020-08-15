IDPH approves 2020-21 modified calendar for IHSA sports

(WCIA) — On August 14th the Illinois Department of Public Health approved the IHSA’s modified plan for the 2020-21 academic year. The IHSA Board of Directors approved a schedule allowing all sports to be played over four shortened seasons, which was sent out to the IDPH for approval on July 29th.

The IHSA’s modified calendar allowed boys and girls golf, girls tennis, cross country and girls swimming & diving to remain as fall sports, and could proceed on August 10th. Some school districts were waiting for final approval from the IDPH, but the IHSA still allowed fall sports to begin practice as scheduled.

More details on the IHSA’s 2020-2021 modified schedule can be found here: https://www.wcia.com/news/ihsa-football-boys-soccer-volleyball-and-more-are-moving-to-the-spring/