“I left something that felt like home,” Casey Washington on return to Illinois

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Casey Washington is officially back at Illinois after receiving an NCAA waiver making him eligible for the 2021 season. Washington transferred from Illinois, landing with Wake Forrest in January. He was with the team briefly through their spring training before deciding to enter the transfer portal for a second time, to try and come back to Illinois.

“When I left, I left something that that was — it felt like home here, and I just feel like I left that,” says Washington. “I think this year I’ve just mentally came to a spot where I’ve understood what it’s going to take to get where I want to be, and I just got to make the sacrifies, and it’s just great to be back in the Orange and Blue again.”

“I gave him an opportunity to come back on the team,” says Illini head coach Bret Bielema. “Met with several of our team members, everybody spoke very highly of Casey and what he brought with skills but also as a person.”

Through two seasons, the sophomore wide receiver caught 21 passes for 283 yards. He boosts the wide receiver room, who also gain Isaiah Williams and Marquez Beason who moved from other positions.