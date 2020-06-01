“I had to do something,” Adam Cushing among sports leaders speaking out

Eastern Illinois head football coach Adam Cushing advocates for justice

CHARLESTON (WCIA) — Members of the sports community are taking a stand, speaking out in response to George Floyd’s death. Eastern Illinois head football coach Adam Cushing spoke on Friday, following a discussion he had with his team about racism and social injustice.

Cushing says it’s his responsibility as a head coach and leader in the sports community to take a stand and speak out on behalf of his student-athletes and staff.

“It something that I don’t want to claim to understand. But as I digested it, and listen to men and young men that I love and serve on daily basis, it became absolutely apparent that I had to do something,” says Cushing. “I have to stand up for what’s right. I can’t comprehend that my children are raised in a different world than my staff members’ black child. It’s challenging for me, and that’s where I spent all that time trying to unpack it and so I just do what leaders do, and leadership is service, and you do that by listening.”

