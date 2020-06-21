(WCIA) — Trevon Sidney is among Illini athletes taking action against racism. The Illinois wide receiver participated in a protest in Los Angeles in June, and continues to speak out against the issues surrounding social injustice. As a grad-transfer from USC, Sidney was a part of a black fraternity, Kappa Alpha Psi, the same one that former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick joined. He spoke to WCIA 3’s Marlee Wierda, about his experiences with racism, and leading the Illini towards a movement of change.
“I am black before I am an athlete”
Illinois football's Trevon Sidney taking a stand against racism