CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In the rubber game of the series, the Illini fell 12-7 to Nebraska, who sparked a comeback to win. The Illini built a 5-0 lead by the fifth inning, but the Huskers came back to score seven times in the sixth inning, and eventually take the win.

Branden Comia led the Illini with a first inning home run, two hits, and three RBIS. Jackson Raper added in two RBIs on two hits, including a solo home run.