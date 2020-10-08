Huddleston wins Athlete of the Week

DANVILLE (WCIA) — Schlarman golfer Gabe Huddleston is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The senior won medalist honors at the Class 1A Schlarman Regional at Danville Country Club, carding a 76, nine shots better than second. After finishing runner-up in several tournaments, Huddleston was happy to close the deal in one of his last tournaments as a high schooler. The IHSA canceled the state tournament due to COVID-19, meaning next week’s sectional at Tuscola will be his last as a prep player.

“I didn’t want to waste a chance I had been given,” Huddleston said about his victory. “I didn’t really come out here with any goals in mind, I just wanted to play well and enjoy the last season I was going to have on the golf course as a high school senior.”

Huddleston is now eligible for a $500 scholarship we’ll give away to one boy and one girl at the of the school athletic calendar next summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//