Huck wins Athlete of the Week

(WCIA) — Lexie Huck is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the week. The St. Teresa setter leads the team with 572 assists, and has led the Bulldogs to back-to-back trips to the State tournament, after they finished third last season.

The senior is also fourth on the team with 147 kills, and has earned 229 digs this season. Huck will be continuing her volleyball career at Calvin University. The Knights have won three Division III National Titles in the last 10 years.

“These are my last couple of games with these girls, and we’re such a fun, close-knit team,” says Huck. “It’s nice to have these last couple of days to really enjoy the end of our season. I think we just have to trust and play our game and have fun out there, and just know that other girls on the court out there know what they’re doing and know their jobs.”

The Bulldogs will play Rockford Lutheran in the State Semifinals at 1:30 pm on Friday November 15th, at Redbird Arena.

Huck is now eligible for a $500 scholarship we’ll give away in June. One boy and one girl from our pool of 40 weekly winners will take home the award. To nominate the next WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week, click here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//