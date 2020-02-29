HS Wrestling Dual Team Finals

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — In total, five area high schools were represented at the dual team wrestling state meet on Saturday. Two of those five made it to the final four, but both lost in the semifinals.

Unity was taken down by Dakota, while Auburn fell to Coal City. Meaning Unity and Auburn will face off for third place in 1A

“We didn’t really wrestle for each other, and in the end it showed, we lost,” Unity wrestler Ben Gavel said. “We should have been wrestling all together, and I think we learned that we have to wrestle more like a team and more like a family.”

“How do we want to end this program, we’re not okay with 4th, and we’re not okay with how we just competed right there, so how do we want to finish this in this tournament,” Unity head coach Logan Patton said.

“We need to be prepared, because they’re going to come and they’re going to wrestle hard,” Auburn wrestler Kalique Edwards said.

“I give our kids credit, our 32/38 guys they didn’t get pinned, and they didn’t give up, didn’t quit and that’s all I can ask for,” Auburn head coach Matt Grimm said.