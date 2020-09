CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- The financial toll of COVID-19 will be felt by athletic departments across the country for years to come and Illinois is right in the middle of the great unknown. Athletic director Josh Whitman estimates the Illini Department of Intercollegiate Athletics will lose at least $20 million this fiscal year but that number could grow exponentially if football or men's basketball is not played. With Big Ten football postponed to the spring, and the hope for men's basketball still holding strong, Whitman is taking it one day at a time.

"We're going to avoid trying to make any knee jerk reactions until we get a better sense of what this year looks like," Whitman said during a Zoom call with media on Aug. 12, following the Big Ten's decision to not play fall football.