WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school sports on Tuesday night including Monticello volleyball’s straight set win over Tuscola.

VOLLEYBALL

Monticello 2, Tuscola 0

St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Tri-Valley 1

Hoopeston Area 2, St. Anne 0

Milford 2, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0

GIRLS GOLF

At Shewami:

Prairie Central 203

Watseka 216

Westville 267

Milford 285

Medalist:  Jasmine Essington with a 39

BOYS SOCCER

Fisher 3, St. Joseph-Ogden 1

Oakwood/Salt Fork 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 1

Hoopeston Area 6, Schlarman Academy 0