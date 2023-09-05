WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school sports on Tuesday night including Monticello volleyball’s straight set win over Tuscola.
VOLLEYBALL
Monticello 2, Tuscola 0
St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Tri-Valley 1
Hoopeston Area 2, St. Anne 0
Milford 2, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0
GIRLS GOLF
At Shewami:
Prairie Central 203
Watseka 216
Westville 267
Milford 285
Medalist: Jasmine Essington with a 39
BOYS SOCCER
Fisher 3, St. Joseph-Ogden 1
Oakwood/Salt Fork 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 1
Hoopeston Area 6, Schlarman Academy 0