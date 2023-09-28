RANTOUL (WCIA) — Check out highlights from the Girls’ Class 2A Regional in Rantoul, plus scores from games across Central Illinois.
GIRLS GOLF
Girls’ Class 2A Regional in Rantoul Individual Scores:
|1
|Blair Powers (JR)Mattoon
|F
|70
|2
|Emma Scheffler (SR)Springfield
|F
|72
|3
|Ihnera Gerongay (SR)Normal University
|F
|73
|44
|Paige Fischer (SO)Normal University
|F
|74
|45
|Adrian Allen (SR)Normal University
|F
|74
|6
|Audrey Hitt (FR)Normal University
|F
|77
|7
|Kendall Knauer (SR)Springfield
|F
|80
|8
|Natalie Ocheltree (SO)Normal University
|F
|81
|9
|Emma Mehaffy (SR)Glenwood
|F
|84
|10
|Madelyn Beck (SR)Springfield
|F
|86
Girls’ Class 1A Regional at Harrison Park (Westville)
|1
|Ashley Wells (JR)St. Thomas More
|F
|76
|2
|Emma Hall (SR)Downs Tri-Valley
|F
|83
|3
|Amelia Birge (SR)Salt Fork
|F
|88
|4
|Madison Barnes (JR)Olympia
|F
|89
|5
|Carley Earle (JR)Clinton
|F
|90
|6
|Sarah Mills (SR)Clinton
|F
|92
|7
|Addison Finet (SO)Monticello
|F
|93
|8
|Taylor Page (JR)Hoopeston Area
|F
|94
|9
|Elle Filarski (FR)Downs Tri-Valley
|F
|95
|9
|Macy Printy (JR)Monticello
|F
|95
VOLLEYBALL
Cissna Park 2, Hoopeston Area 0
SOCCER
Hoopeston Area 7, Schlarman 0
Oakwood / Salt Fork 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm / Westville 1