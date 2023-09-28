RANTOUL (WCIA) — Check out highlights from the Girls’ Class 2A Regional in Rantoul, plus scores from games across Central Illinois.

GIRLS GOLF

Girls’ Class 2A Regional in Rantoul Individual Scores:

1Blair Powers (JR)MattoonF70
2Emma Scheffler (SR)SpringfieldF72
3Ihnera Gerongay (SR)Normal UniversityF73
44Paige Fischer (SO)Normal UniversityF74
45Adrian Allen (SR)Normal UniversityF74
6Audrey Hitt (FR)Normal UniversityF77
7Kendall Knauer (SR)SpringfieldF80
8Natalie Ocheltree (SO)Normal UniversityF81
9Emma Mehaffy (SR)GlenwoodF84
10Madelyn Beck (SR)SpringfieldF86

Girls’ Class 1A Regional at Harrison Park (Westville)

1Ashley Wells (JR)St. Thomas MoreF76
2Emma Hall (SR)Downs Tri-ValleyF83
3Amelia Birge (SR)Salt ForkF88
4Madison Barnes (JR)OlympiaF89
5Carley Earle (JR)ClintonF90
6Sarah Mills (SR)ClintonF92
7Addison Finet (SO)MonticelloF93
8Taylor Page (JR)Hoopeston AreaF94
9Elle Filarski (FR)Downs Tri-ValleyF95
9Macy Printy (JR)MonticelloF95

VOLLEYBALL

Cissna Park 2, Hoopeston Area 0

SOCCER

Hoopeston Area 7, Schlarman 0

Oakwood / Salt Fork 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm / Westville 1