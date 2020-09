SPRINGFIELD (WCIA) -- Rashad Rochelle missed the call. The Springfield junior was working out at the gym when Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith called Friday night. It didn't take long for the 5-foot-11 dual threat quarterback to return the call.

"My offensive coordinator called me and said, 'You gotta call Rod Smith right now.'" Rochelle said. "So I stepped outside, called him (Rod Smith) and he was like, 'Man this is everything you've been waiting on. You got the offer from us.' I don't know man, my heart dropped. I'm still kind of shaking a little bit I'm so excited but like I said, this is everything I've been working for so I can expect big things."