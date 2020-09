CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- No fans in the stands has almost become the norm watching games on television the past several months. From the NBA and NHL bubbles, to the MLB and NFL stadiums all empty on game days, it's an adjustment for all. And that includes the players, who have are used to playing in front of thousands of screaming fans.

The Big Ten announced last week no fans will be allowed at games this fall. The only people at the games will be family members of the players and coaches, along with team and university personnel. Crowd noise will likely be pumped in to make it seem more real, like we've seen and heard for professional sports, but it won't be the same, especially at places like Wisconsin, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan. Those stadiums are normally packed full with 80,000+ fans every week.