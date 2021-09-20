HS scoreboard (9-20-21)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school sports on Monday including Fisher volleyball’s three set victory over Iroquois West in a non-conference match.

VOLLEYBALL:

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Tri-Valley 1

Fisher 2, Iroquois West 1

Salt Fork 2, Danville 0

Central A&M 2, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 0

Tuscola 2. Argenta-Oreana 1

Monticello 2, Maroa-Forsyth 0

St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Urbana 0

Rochester 2, Williamsville 0

GIRLS’ TENNIS:

St. Thomas More def. Centennial

1-Maddy Swisher 6-0,6-1 3-Nora Kelley 6-4,6-4 6-Sophie Vavrik 6-4,6-2 Doubles 1-Maddy Swisher/Kambyl Stipes 6-0,6-1 2-Audrey Horn/Nora Kelley 6-1,7-5