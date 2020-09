WCIA -- Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker isn't back down on his stance to restrict high school contact sports, despite increasing pressure from coaches, fans and parents. The governor was asked about allowing football to restart at a press conference in Chicago on Tuesday, but the state's highest elected official doubled down on his stance.

"Look, I'm not willing to sacrifice people's lives or their health," Pritzker said. "Neither the children, nor their parents who would be affected also. We're being careful about it but I am relying upon doctors and researchers to give us the information. This isn't a political decision. I know that there are people who like me simply to make a political decision to allow people to endanger themselves."