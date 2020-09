WCIA -- The IHSA Board of Directors moved up the summer season two weeks, eliminated the two-game per week maximum for winter, spring and summer sports, and denied a request to allow athletes to compete for their school and club team at the same time, at its regularly scheduled board meeting on Monday.

“We have preached that this school year will be fluid, and the changes made by the Board today are a good example of that,” IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said. “When the IHSA’s initial Return To Activities guidelines were established, the limitation of two contests per week felt like a constraint that would help limit exposure. However, given how well our state is handling the pandemic, and the lack of setbacks in the fall sports we have conducted so far, there was a consensus that we could move forward with allowing schools to schedule winter, spring, and summer sports without further restrictions.”